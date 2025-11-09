403
Netherlands Mandates Mass Poultry Cull After Spread of Bird Flu
(MENAFN) Dutch authorities have mandated the destruction of roughly 120,000 chickens following the discovery of a highly contagious strain of bird flu at a poultry farm in the northern province of Friesland, the agriculture ministry confirmed late Friday.
The Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA) said all birds at the affected site in the village of Drogeham will be culled to contain the outbreak.
An immediate transport ban has been enforced within a 10-kilometer radius, halting the movement of poultry, eggs, manure, and used bedding materials in the surrounding area.
Officials added that a nearby poultry farm, located just 1 kilometer from the infected site, is undergoing testing for avian influenza and will be closely monitored for 14 days. Three additional farms within a 3-kilometer zone are also being screened as a precaution.
The latest outbreak follows a national housing order implemented on October 16, which requires all commercial poultry operations to keep birds indoors. Non-commercial poultry owners have also been instructed to take steps to prevent contact between domestic and wild birds.
