Russian strikes on energy, housing sites kill six people in Ukraine
(MENAFN) At least six people have died following a wave of Russian missile and drone attacks across Ukraine overnight, hitting energy infrastructure and residential areas. In Dnipro, two civilians were killed and 12 injured when an apartment building was struck, while three more lost their lives in Zaporizhzhia.
Overall, 25 sites across the country, including Kyiv, were hit, causing widespread power outages and heating disruptions. Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported on Telegram that major energy facilities in Poltava, Kharkiv, and Kyiv regions sustained damage, with restoration efforts already underway.
Russian authorities said their forces shot down 79 Ukrainian drones, while Ukrainian air defenses claimed they intercepted nine missiles and 406 drones from a Russian offensive involving more than 450 drone bombers and 45 missiles. Power cuts were reported in Dnipropetrovsk, Chernihiv, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, and Kirovohrad regions, though critical facilities have been reconnected and water supply maintained with generators.
Russia maintains its attacks target military infrastructure, but Ukrainian officials fear Moscow aims to cripple the economy by striking energy networks ahead of winter. Analysts warn the fourth winter of full-scale invasion will test Ukraine’s defensive resilience.
President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that the strikes demonstrate the need for "no exceptions" in Western sanctions on Russian energy, particularly after the US granted Hungary a one-year exemption to purchase Russian oil and gas. Zelensky stated that for every Russian strike “aimed at harming ordinary people before winter,” there should be a sanctions response covering all Russian energy, with decisions expected from the US, Europe, and the G7.
Officials note that exemptions like Hungary’s could indirectly fund further Russian attacks, as revenues from oil and gas sales can be used to produce drones and missiles targeting Ukraine.
