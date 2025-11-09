403
Trump Mulls Allowing Hungary to Keep Purchasing Russian Oil
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump disclosed Friday that his administration is weighing a potential exemption allowing Hungary to maintain Russian oil purchases without triggering secondary US sanctions.
"We're looking at it, because it's very difficult for him to get the oil and gas from other areas. As you know, they don't have the advantage of having sea ... they don't have the ports," Trump stated when addressing a reporter's inquiry during Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's White House visit.
"That question could be really asked, maybe more accurately, if you talked about many European countries, not Hungary necessarily, because Hungary is in a different position, but many European countries are buying oil and gas from Russia, and they have been for years," he added.
The president acknowledged Hungary's landlocked geography limits alternative energy supply routes, distinguishing its circumstances from coastal European nations with maritime infrastructure.
Trump explained the broader context, noting numerous European states have sustained Russian energy imports for years, suggesting Hungary faces unique geographic constraints rather than simply choosing Russian suppliers.
Last October, Trump levied US sanctions against Russia's two dominant oil corporations—Rosneft and Lukoil—along with 34 affiliated subsidiaries, escalating economic pressure on the Kremlin while pursuing negotiations to conclude Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine.
