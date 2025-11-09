403
Turkish forces keep up KFOR patrols in Kosovo to maintain safety
(MENAFN) Turkish troops participating in NATO’s Kosovo Force (KFOR) have continued their patrols across Kosovo to uphold security and stability.
KFOR shared images of the Turkish soldiers’ patrols on Saturday, highlighting their role in maintaining “a visible and reassuring presence on the ground, while enhancing situational awareness,” according to a statement on social media.
“Through their professionalism and commitment, they contribute to regional stability and play a key role in KFOR’s ongoing mission to maintain a safe and secure environment for all people living in Kosovo,” KFOR added.
The mission, operating under a UN Security Council mandate since June 12, 1999, comprises more than 4,500 international personnel from 33 NATO and non-NATO countries. Turkish troops have been part of KFOR since its inception, and Türkiye assumed command of the mission for a one-year term beginning October 3.
