New South Wales PM condemns neo-Nazi protest in Sydney
(MENAFN) Chris Minns, Premier of New South Wales, strongly denounced a neo-Nazi gathering in Sydney on Saturday, urging expanded police powers to curb such events in the future.
Around 60 members of the extremist group, clad in black, congregated outside the NSW Parliament on Saturday morning, reports stated. Speaking later at a press conference, Minns condemned the rally as “absolutely shameful,” calling it “deploring, disgusting behavior on Sydney streets.”
“If you give them an inch, they'll take a mile. Does anyone believe that after dipping their toe into racism in Sydney, they're going to stop here?" Minns asked. Highlighting the broader rise in racial hostility, he warned, “it's not going to stop with the Jewish community. We have seen attacks on the Indian community in New South Wales and on the Islamic community in New South Wales.”
Minns suggested giving police stronger legal authority to prevent similar demonstrations, stating, "It's likely the case that we need to give police more legislated powers to stop this kind of naked hatred and racism on Sydney streets."
NSW Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon noted that a “breakdown in communication" had led to the protest being authorized, as authorities expected no illegal or violent activity. Current NSW law prohibits banning protests outright but allows police to deny authorization if public or participant safety is at risk. New legislation that came into effect in August also criminalizes publicly inciting racial hatred.
Max Kaiser, executive officer of the Jewish Council of Australia, condemned “the antisemitic stunt held today” while cautioning against granting police broader powers. “The hate these fascists feel for Jews is the same hate they show for First Nations Australians, Muslims, queer people, and many others,” he said, adding that the solution lies in united societal action against far-right extremism rather than simply empowering police.
