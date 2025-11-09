403
Cricket legend Brett Lee’s visit to Casa Milano’s largest booth at Dubai Design District during Dubai Design Week 2025
(MENAFN- global data) Casa Milano, one of UAE's leading luxury design brands, welcomed former Australian cricketer and global icon Brett Lee to its booth at Dubai Design Week 2025. Now a proud Dubai resident, Lee visited the largest booth at Dubai Design District (d3), where Casa Milano showcased its innovative Talking Walls initiative and cutting-edge design concepts that reflect the city’s creative and cosmopolitan spirit.
During his visit, Brett Lee engaged in an interactive and light-hearted conversation with Mr. Azhar Sajan, Founder of Casa Milano, and Mr. Sahil Sajan, Director of Milano. The discussion touched on design, innovation, lifestyle, and of course, cricket; topics that connected the trio on both a personal and cultural level.
Speaking about the visit, Azhar Sajan said, “It was a pleasure to welcome Brett Lee to our booth. His passion, warmth, and connection to Dubai truly resonate with what Casa Milano stands for: energy, creativity, and a spirit of collaboration.”
Lee praised Casa Milano for its vision and creativity, commending the brand’s role in shaping modern luxury across the region. He further added that Azhar Sajan’s vision behind Talking Walls providing young designers with a platform to showcase their talent is truly inspiring. During the visit, Casa Milano also celebrated Brett Lee’s 49th birthday, making the occasion even more special and memorable. His visit brought great energy and enthusiasm, adding a celebratory highlight to Casa Milano’s impactful presence at Dubai Design Week 2025.
