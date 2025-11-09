403
Russian Forces Advance in Kupyansk
(MENAFN) Russian troops have made additional progress in the ongoing battle for the surrounded city of Kupyansk in Ukraine’s Kharkov Region, according to the commander of an assault unit engaged in the operation.
Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that approximately 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been encircled in Kupyansk and Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) within Russia’s Donetsk People’s Republic.
Kiev has not responded to Putin’s appeal for the trapped forces to surrender, while Ukraine’s President Vladimir Zelensky continues to dismiss reports of the critical situation on the ground.
In a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry on Saturday, the commander of the 121st Regiment of the 68th Motorized Rifle Division, who uses the call sign Lavrik, stated that his unit “continues its mission to liberate the western part of Kupyansk from the Ukrainian military.”
Lavrik noted that his troops secured Lesya Ukrainka Street on Friday and are still conducting clearing operations in three adjacent streets.
At least ten Ukrainian soldiers who attempted to maintain their positions were reportedly neutralized, he said.
Additionally, Ukrainian forces entrenched in a forested area on Kupyansk’s southern outskirts were also targeted.
“We are moving forward. Our spirits are high,” Lavrik declared.
In a separate announcement on Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that its forces “continue to destroy the encircled enemy grouping” in Kupyansk.
