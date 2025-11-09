403
Peace Talks Between Pakistan, Afghanistan Collapse
(MENAFN) Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has announced that the peace negotiations with Afghanistan held in Istanbul, which aimed to avert further border confrontations, have failed.
In an interview with a news agency, Asif emphasized that the ceasefire could only remain effective if Afghan territory did not witness any attacks. Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, also confirmed on Saturday that the discussions had come to a halt.
The third round of talks between Islamabad and Kabul commenced in Türkiye on Thursday, seeking to reduce escalating tensions following deadly border clashes last month.
This Istanbul session followed earlier five-day negotiations in Doha during October, which had resulted in a ceasefire.
Khawaja Asif described the situation as “a complete deadlock” and stated that the talks had entered “an indefinite phase,” adding that there is currently “no program for the fourth round of talks.” The minister expressed gratitude to Türkiye and Qatar for their efforts in mediating between the two neighboring nations.
“They support our stance. Even the Afghan delegation agreed with us; however, they were not ready to sign a written agreement,” Asif explained.
He stressed that Pakistan would only recognize a formal written accord, noting, “They wanted verbal assurances to be accepted, which is not possible in international negotiations.”
From the Afghan side, Mujahid attributed the breakdown to Islamabad demanding that Afghanistan take responsibility for Pakistan’s internal security, a condition he said exceeds his country’s “capacity.”
Nevertheless, he affirmed that “The ceasefire that has been established has not been violated by us so far, and it will continue to be observed.”
