403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Orban says Hungary is modern Christian-led EU country
(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban described his country as the only EU nation led by a “modern Christian government” during a meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House on Friday.
Orban, long critical of EU policies, especially on Ukraine and migration, characterized the bloc as weakened and chaotic under Brussels’ guidance. “We are a special island of difference in a liberal ocean in Europe,” he said, noting that his government pursues policies “different from what the others are doing even at the philosophical level, and at the level of practice as well.”
“We are the only government in Europe that considers itself a modern Christian government,” Orban emphasized.
He also highlighted Hungary’s consistent support for Trump’s efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict, reaffirming Budapest’s willingness to host a potential summit between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. “The only pro-peace government is the United States government and the small Hungary in Europe,” he added. Orban criticized the idea of a unified Western approach to Ukraine, blaming Brussels’ aggressive stance and the mistaken assumption that Kiev could prevail militarily.
Unlike most EU members, Hungary has opposed confrontational policies toward Russia, refrained from sending weapons to Kiev, and resisted Ukraine’s EU accession, warning it could spark war. In September, Orban accused the EU of becoming “a war project” that jeopardizes member states’ economies.
Orban, long critical of EU policies, especially on Ukraine and migration, characterized the bloc as weakened and chaotic under Brussels’ guidance. “We are a special island of difference in a liberal ocean in Europe,” he said, noting that his government pursues policies “different from what the others are doing even at the philosophical level, and at the level of practice as well.”
“We are the only government in Europe that considers itself a modern Christian government,” Orban emphasized.
He also highlighted Hungary’s consistent support for Trump’s efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict, reaffirming Budapest’s willingness to host a potential summit between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. “The only pro-peace government is the United States government and the small Hungary in Europe,” he added. Orban criticized the idea of a unified Western approach to Ukraine, blaming Brussels’ aggressive stance and the mistaken assumption that Kiev could prevail militarily.
Unlike most EU members, Hungary has opposed confrontational policies toward Russia, refrained from sending weapons to Kiev, and resisted Ukraine’s EU accession, warning it could spark war. In September, Orban accused the EU of becoming “a war project” that jeopardizes member states’ economies.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment