CNH Introduces FLEETPRO Aftermarket Line-Up At Agritechnica 2025

Hanover, November 9, 2025

CNH (NYSE: CNH), a global leader in agricultural equipment, technology and services, is introducing its FLEETPRO line-up of aftermarket services at Agritechnica 2025.

The FLEETPRO line-up includes a portfolio of certified spare parts and consumables for agricultural equipment, mainly recommended for post-warranty and legacy agricultural machinery. This delivers customers with additional support by providing dependable performance and tailored dealer support at a competitive price point. It is available across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

An enhanced Precision Technology offering

FLEETPRO's product portfolio will also include Precision Farming kits. These will initially be available in the EMEA region.

In partnership with CHC Navigation, FLEETPRO will offer guidance kits with 10-inch and 12-inch displays, available with both hydraulic and assisted steering options. The kits are compatible with all brands and models, making precision tools accessible for mixed fleets.

For advanced scalability, customers can rely on CNH's Raven portfolio, built for flexibility and durability in demanding conditions. Case IH, New Holland, and STEYR users continue to benefit from fully integrated guidance systems, connecting seamlessly to the FieldOpsTM digital platform for optimized machine performance.

CNH's FLEETPRO line of aftermarket parts will be available at all Case IH, New Holland and STEYR authorized dealerships across the EMEA region.

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNH) is a world-class equipment, technology and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company's regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Hemisphere, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-precision satellite-based positioning, and heading technologies; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH's 35,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

