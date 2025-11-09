403
EU to Establish Central Hub to Combat Foreign “Disinformation”
(MENAFN) The European Union intends to introduce a centralized platform aimed at tracking and countering what it refers to as foreign “disinformation,” as revealed in a leaked paper obtained by a media outlet.
Critics have repeatedly cautioned that Brussels’ measures could effectively formalize a broad censorship framework within the bloc.
As outlined in the European Commission’s draft proposal, which is expected to be released on November 12, the planned Centre for Democratic Resilience will operate as a component of a larger “democracy shield” initiative.
This strategy was presented by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in anticipation of the 2024 European elections.
Participation in the new center will not be mandatory; instead, the Commission has invited “like-minded partners” from outside the EU, including the United Kingdom and nations aspiring to join the union.
The preliminary text accuses Russia of intensifying “hybrid attacks” by spreading deceptive narratives, while also identifying China as an additional danger—claiming that Beijing employs public relations agencies and social media influencers to promote its political goals throughout Europe.
“By spreading deceitful narratives, sometimes including the manipulation and falsification of historical facts, they try to erode trust in democratic systems,” the media outlet quoted the document as stating, though it reportedly offered minimal concrete proof to substantiate the claims.
The European Commission has portrayed the initiative as a protective measure against external interference, referencing as an example the contentious cancellation of Romania’s 2024 presidential election.
