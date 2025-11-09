Raids Against Social Media Misuse In Kashmir Crackdown On Terror Operatives In Ramban (Ld)

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar/Jammu, Nov 9 (IANS) While the Counter-Intelligence wing of J&K Police raided five districts in Kashmir in connection with social media misuse by anti-national elements on Sunday, police in Ramban district carried out CASOs (Cordon and Search Operations) aimed at tracing the suspicious activities of the relatives of the J&K natives operating from Pakistan (JKNOPs) and verifying the antecedents of suspected individuals.

Officials said that the Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) carried out a series of coordinated raids in five districts in connection with investigations into social media misuse and online activities deemed prejudicial to public order.

An official said that simultaneous searches were conducted in Pulwama, Shopian, Srinagar, Baramulla, and Kulgam districts.

"The operation was launched early this morning following credible inputs about individuals allegedly using social media platforms to spread hateful and anti-national content.

CIK teams, assisted by local police, seized several digital devices, including mobile phones, laptops, and storage equipment for forensic analysis.

The raids were conducted at multiple residential premises and business establishments suspected to be linked with the online abuse network,” officials said.

Officials added that the crackdown aims to identify and curb elements using social media to incite communal disharmony, glorify militancy, or threaten individuals.

“Some suspects have been detained for questioning, while others are under surveillance pending verification of digital evidence. The operation is ongoing, and further searches may follow based on the evidence gathered during the preliminary raids,” officials said.

The J&K Police and the security forces have been carrying out aggressive anti-terrorist operations targeting terrorists, their overground workers and sympathisers.

Social media misuse has been a major tool used by elements inimical to peace and stability in Jammu and Kashmir. In addition to spreading the anti-national and pro-terrorist propaganda, social media has been used by terrorist outfits and their OGWs for threatening politicians, police personnel and those involved in intelligence targeting to identify the anti-national and anti-social elements in the union territory.

Drug smuggling and hawala money rackets are also on the radar of the security forces, as it is believed that the funds generated by these unlawful operations are finally used to sustain terrorism in J&K.

Meanwhile, continuing its efforts to strengthen the security grid and maintain peace in the district, Ramban Police conducted CASOs at multiple locations across Banihal and Gool.

The operations were carried out in a well-coordinated manner under the supervision of SSP Ramban, Arun Gupta and were aimed at tracing the suspicious activities of the relatives of Jammu and Kashmir natives operating from Pakistan (JKNOPs) and verifying antecedents of suspected individuals and tightening security around vulnerable areas.

During the operations, houses of relatives and known associates of active J&K-based terrorists operating from Pakistan and Overground workers(OGWs) were searched.

The police teams thoroughly inspected multiple premises to ensure no anti-national or unlawful activities were being carried out or supported.

The drives were conducted by joint teams of Ramban Police, Army, CRPF, and SOG units along with Duty Magistrates covering various sensitive localities across the district.

The operations were carried out in an organised manner without causing any inconvenience to the general public. It is reiterated that such operations are a part of ongoing preventive and intelligence-based measures to ensure that peace and stability in the region remain undisturbed.

”Ramban Police remain committed to neutralising any anti-national network and ensuring the safety of all citizens.

“Police have also appealed to the public at large to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and share any valuable information regarding suspicious movements or persons in their areas, assuring that the identity of informants will be kept confidential,” officials said.