China Sends Lijian-1 Y9 Carrier Rocket into Orbit with Two Satellites

2025-11-09 03:12:38
(MENAFN) China successfully deployed two experimental satellites into orbit Sunday using a Lijian-1 Y9 carrier rocket, marking another advancement in the nation's rapidly expanding commercial space program, state-controlled media confirmed.

The rocket ignited its engines and lifted off at 11:32 a.m. local time (0332 GMT) from the Dongfeng Commercial Space Innovation Pilot Zone, positioned adjacent to the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's remote desert region, media reported.

Mission controllers confirmed both technical experiment satellites were successfully positioned into their designated orbit following the launch sequence, the report said

The deployment represents continued momentum in China's commercial spaceflight sector, which has aggressively pursued satellite constellation development and launch capabilities in recent years. The Dongfeng facility serves as a critical testbed for China's emerging private and state-backed space enterprises seeking to challenge established international launch providers.

