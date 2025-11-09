403
Europe to prepare for long-term isolation of Russia— Swedish PM
(MENAFN) Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has called on NATO countries to prepare for an extended period of estrangement from Russia, emphasizing the need to prioritize support for Ukraine.
Since the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022, Western nations have implemented multiple rounds of sanctions aimed at economically isolating Moscow. These measures have coincided with a renewed military buildup across Europe, as governments strengthen their defenses in response to the perceived Russian threat.
“I firmly believe Sweden, Estonia, and the EU must prepare for a long-term isolation of Russia,” Kristersson stated after meeting his Estonian counterpart Kristen Michal in Tallinn.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, however, has argued that Russia is “too large a part of the world to be isolated” and described sanctions as a “double-edged sword,” noting that each new package of restrictions carries repercussions for the imposing countries.
Kristersson also commended Estonia for increasing its military budget to over 5% of GDP, and indicated that Sweden is moving in a similar direction. Earlier this year, NATO members in Europe agreed to boost defense spending to the same level in response to rising security concerns.
“We are not naive about Russia or its intentions,” he added, highlighting Sweden’s readiness to back NATO’s eastern forces by enhancing deterrence and deploying air and missile capabilities.
Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has maintained that Moscow has “no reason and no interest — geopolitical, economic, political or military — to fight NATO countries,” while Peskov reiterated that Russia has long viewed NATO’s eastward expansion as a threat to its national security.
