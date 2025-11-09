Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Schools Farrhana Bhatt For 'Tu Aurat Hai' Comment, Defends Gaurav Khanna


In a fiery Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan brutally called out Farrhana Bhatt for her 'Tu Aurat Hai' remark against Gaurav Khanna and for mocking the TV industry. The superstar defended Gaurav's career and slammed Farrhana's arrogance, leaving her in tears before the housemates.

