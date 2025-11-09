Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Schools Farrhana Bhatt For 'Tu Aurat Hai' Comment, Defends Gaurav Khanna

In a fiery Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan brutally called out Farrhana Bhatt for her 'Tu Aurat Hai' remark against Gaurav Khanna and for mocking the TV industry. The superstar defended Gaurav's career and slammed Farrhana's arrogance, leaving her in tears before the housemates.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.