Bihar Polls: Samrat Chaudhary Urges Votes For NDA To Ensure Development

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary on Sunday urged voters to support the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the ongoing Assembly elections, asserting that only the National Democratic Alliance can ensure the continuation of development work in the state. Speaking to reporters in Patna, Chaudhary launched a sharp attack on the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), accusing its leadership of corruption and decades of misrule.

Chaudhary slams RJD over corruption, reservations

"Make NDA win so that the development works in Bihar continue. The people who have stolen people's money and resources all their lives, those who have looted the nation for 55 years, athose who committed the fodder scam are accusing us of corruption," Chaudhary said. Taking aim at RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, the Deputy CM alleged that the party has always stood against social justice measures, including reservations. "Whenever a reservation was introduced in the country, it happened with the support of the BJP. RJD has always opposed reservations. Lalu ji tore apart the Women's Reservation Bill," he added. Chaudhary's remarks come as campaigning for the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections ends today, with both the NDA and the opposition alliance engaging in a heated exchange of words.

RJD alleges electoral malpractice in Nalanda

Meanwhile, raising serious allegations of electoral malpractice, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) stated on Sunday that CCTV cameras in Nalanda district were switched off for nearly half an hour, alleging that the cameras were switched on again only after people objected. The party further alleged that there appears to be collusion, as illegal vehicle movement reportedly begins whenever the cameras are switched off. Today is the last day of campaigning for the second phase of the Bihar assembly elections.

"Cameras on EVMs in Nalanda district remained switched off for half an hour! There was a huge commotion! Only then was the camera turned on! Every time the cameras are switched off, the movement of illegal vehicles starts in that area beforehand," the party posted on X, sharing a video showing the switched-off CCTV cameras.

RJD questions Election Commission's credibility

Launching a blistering attack on the Election Commission (EC), the RJD further alleged that the poll body is "toying with its credibility and mandate.""Every time, lame excuses are made! @ECISVEEP should not toy with its credibility and mandate," the post read.

Election schedule and turnout

The first phase of the Bihar elections, which saw a record voter turnout of 65.08 per cent, marked the highest polling percentage in the state's history. Elections for 122 assembly seats are scheduled on November 11. The results of the Bihar Assembly elections are slated to be announced on November 14. (ANI)

