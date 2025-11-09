Why Karan Johar Hasn't Invited Virat Kohli To Koffee With Karan - Here's The Real Reason

Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan is known for its candid conversations and celebrity revelations. In 2019, cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul appeared on the show, and the episode quickly became controversial. Hardik's remarks about women shocked audiences, sparking widespread criticism across social media and news outlets.

Immediate Consequences

The backlash was severe. The BCCI immediately suspended both players and issued official notices. Their actions put them at risk of being dropped from major tournaments. Rahul later admitted that the suspension from the Indian cricket team after the controversy was a huge shock and an emotional experience.

Why Virat Kohli Was Not Invited

Since the incident, no cricketer has been invited to the show. In a conversation with tennis star Sania Mirza, Karan Johar revealed,“I have never asked Virat for the show. After what happened with Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul, I am not asking any cricketer. There are many people who I felt would not come, so I never asked them.”

Other Celebrity Refusals

Karan also mentioned that a Bollywood star, who had appeared in earlier seasons, refused to come for the last three seasons despite multiple calls. The 2019 controversy has influenced how Karan approaches inviting cricketers and cautious celebrities.

While Koffee With Karan continues to be a hotspot for celebrity gossip, the Hardik-Pandya episode remains a reminder of how candid conversations on talk shows can sometimes have serious repercussions.