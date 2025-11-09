Earthquake Today: Andaman Islands Jolted By Strong Quake-Details Awaited

MENAFN - Live Mint) A strong earthquake hit the Andaman Islands in India on Sunday, with the intensity of the quake still being ascertained.

The earthquake measured 6.07 in magnitude and struck at a depth of 10 km (6 miles), according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

GFZ on Andaman Islands earthquake

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS), however, took to X and said that the quake measured 5.4 in magnitude and occurred at a depth of 90 km.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that India provided food supplies to families impacted by the earthquake in Afghanistan.

MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared images of the aid sent by India. "Reaffirming its support to the Afghan people, India delivers food items for the families affected by the earthquake. India first responder," Jaiswal said in a post on X.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Monday spoke with his Afghan counterpart Amir Khan Muttaqi to express condolences over the loss of lives caused by an earthquake in Balkh, Samangan, and Baghlan provinces.

| Earthquake today: 4.9 magnitude quake jolts Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region

Jaishankar mentioned that Indian relief material is being distributed and that supplies of medicines will arrive shortly.

In a post on X, he said,“Called FM Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi of Afghanistan this afternoon to convey condolences at the loss of lives in the earthquake that struck Balkh, Samangan and Baghlan provinces. Indian relief material for the earthquake impacted communities is being handed over today. Further supplies of medicines to reach soon.”

The magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit northern Afghanistan near Mazar-i-Sharif early Monday at around 2:00 am IST, resulting in at least 20 deaths and more than 300 injuries. The EAM added,“Discussed progress in our bilateral relationship since his visit. Welcomed the improving people-to-people contacts between India and Afghanistan. Appreciated the exchange of views on the regional situation.”

| 5.8 magnitude shallow quake strikes Russia's Kamchatka region Previous quake

Last week, Leh experienced an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on Saturday, the NCS said.

The NCS stated that the quake occurred at a depth of 10 km. "EQ of M: 4.1, On: 01/11/2025 17:42:26 IST, Lat: 36.69 N, Long: 75.51 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Leh, Ladakh," the NCS noted in a post on X.

Shallow earthquakes are typically more hazardous than deeper ones, as the seismic waves have less distance to travel to the surface. This can cause stronger ground shaking, more structural damage and a higher risk of casualties.