Uttarakhand's 25Th Formation Day: PM Modi Inaugurates Projects Worth ₹8,260 Crore In Key Sectors

2025-11-09 03:10:06
(MENAFN- Live Mint) To mark 25 years of the formation of Uttarakhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for key projects worth ₹8,260 crore in the state.

These projects cater to several key sectors, including drinking water, irrigation, technical education, energy, urban development, sports, and skill development.

The projects inaugurated by the prime minister include Dehradun water supply coverage for 23 zones under AMRUT scheme, electrical substation in Pithoragarh district, solar power plants in government buildings, AstroTurf Hockey Ground at Haldwani Stadium in Nainital, among others.

