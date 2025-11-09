Uttarakhand's 25Th Formation Day: PM Modi Inaugurates Projects Worth ₹8,260 Crore In Key Sectors

The projects inaugurated by the prime minister include Dehradun water supply coverage for 23 zones under AMRUT scheme, electrical substation in Pithoragarh district, solar power plants in government buildings, AstroTurf Hockey Ground at Haldwani Stadium in Nainital, among others.

