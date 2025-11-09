US Shutdown Grounds Flights As FAA Cuts Air Traffic

FAA's slowdown have seen more than 1,000 flights cancelled

Washington ~ US airlines again cancelled more than 1,000 flights on Saturday, the second day of the Federal Aviation Administration's order to reduce air traffic because of the government shutdown.

So far, the slowdown at many of the nation's busiest airports hasn't caused widespread disruptions. But it has deepened the impact felt by what is now the nation's longest federal shutdown.

“We all travel. We all have somewhere to be,” said Emmy Holguin, 36, who was flying out of Miami on Saturday to visit family in the Dominican Republic for the week.“I'm hoping that the government can take care of this.”

Analysts warn that the upheaval will intensify and be felt far beyond air travel if the cancellations pick up and move closer to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Already there are concerns about the impact on cities and businesses that rely on tourism and the possibility of shipping interruptions that could delay getting holiday items on store shelves.

Here's what to know about the flight reductions:

How many flights have been cancelled?

Both of the first two days of the FAA's slowdown have seen more than 1,000 flights cancelled, according to FlightAware, a website that tracks flight disruptions.

On Saturday - typically a slow travel day - the airport serving Charlotte, North Carolina, was by far the hardest hit, with 120 arriving and departing flights cancelled by midday.

Airports in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, and Orlando, Florida, were among the others with the most disruptions. Staffing shortages in Charlotte and Newark, New Jersey, slowed traffic too.

Not all the cancellations were due to the FAA order, and those numbers represent just a small portion of the overall flights nationwide. But they are certain to rise in the coming days if the slowdown continues.

The FAA said the reductions impacting all commercial airlines are starting at 4 per cent of flights at 40 targeted airports and will be bumped up again on Tuesday before hitting 10 per cent of flights on Friday.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned this week that even more flight cuts might be needed if the government shutdown continues and more air traffic controllers are off the job.

Why are the flights being cancelled?