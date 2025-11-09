Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Inter Miami Thrashes Nashville to Advance to Conference Semifinals

2025-11-09 03:07:47
(MENAFN) Lionel Messi and Tadeo Allende each netted twice as Inter Miami stormed into the MLS Eastern Conference semifinals Saturday, demolishing Nashville 4-0 in their decisive playoff encounter at home.

The Argentine World Cup champion ignited the hosts' dominance in the 10th minute, weaving through defenders on a 20-yard surge before unleashing a strike from the penalty box's edge.

Messi extended the advantage with an 18-yard side-footed finish following Mateo Silvetti's setup.

Allende pushed the margin to 3-0, hammering a first-time shot past goalkeeper Joe Willis after Jordi Alba's cut-back delivery.

The Celta Vigo loanee sealed the demolition in the 76th minute, chipping over Willis after receiving Messi's pinpoint through ball.

The commanding victory secured Inter Miami a 2-1 aggregate series win, booking a single-elimination Eastern Conference semifinal showdown against FC Cincinnati.

