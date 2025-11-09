403
Inter Miami Thrashes Nashville to Advance to Conference Semifinals
(MENAFN) Lionel Messi and Tadeo Allende each netted twice as Inter Miami stormed into the MLS Eastern Conference semifinals Saturday, demolishing Nashville 4-0 in their decisive playoff encounter at home.
The Argentine World Cup champion ignited the hosts' dominance in the 10th minute, weaving through defenders on a 20-yard surge before unleashing a strike from the penalty box's edge.
Messi extended the advantage with an 18-yard side-footed finish following Mateo Silvetti's setup.
Allende pushed the margin to 3-0, hammering a first-time shot past goalkeeper Joe Willis after Jordi Alba's cut-back delivery.
The Celta Vigo loanee sealed the demolition in the 76th minute, chipping over Willis after receiving Messi's pinpoint through ball.
The commanding victory secured Inter Miami a 2-1 aggregate series win, booking a single-elimination Eastern Conference semifinal showdown against FC Cincinnati.
