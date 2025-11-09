403
Chinese Fishing Ship Overturn Leaves Two Dead, Three Missing
(MENAFN) A Chinese fishing vessel overturned in international waters off South Korea's southern coast on Sunday, leaving two crew members dead and three others unaccounted for in a desperate rescue operation.
The 98-ton ship capsized approximately 81 kilometers from Gageo Island—located 420 kilometers southwest of Seoul—prompting an urgent multinational search effort, South Korean coast guard officials confirmed.
Authorities received distress signals at 6:50 a.m. local time (2150 GMT Saturday) reporting the vessel had overturned in international waters, according to the South Korean coast guard.
Xinhua independently verified the incident through the Chinese consulate general in Gwangju.
Of the 11 sailors aboard the stricken fishing boat, six managed to escape and were pulled to safety by a nearby Chinese fishing vessel operating in adjacent waters. Those rescued suffered no serious injuries.
South Korean coast guard crews reaching the accident site pulled two additional crew members from the water in cardiac arrest. Despite emergency medical intervention, both sailors were pronounced dead. Three crew members remain missing.
Joint rescue teams comprising South Korean and Chinese coast guard vessels continue combing the accident zone, racing against time to locate the missing sailors.
