War Update: 196 Clashes Along Frontline Over Past Day, Pokrovsk Sector Remains Hottest

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine provided this update as of 08:00 on November 9.

Russian forces launched one missile strike and 54 airstrikes on Ukrainian positions and populated areas, used 41 missiles, and dropped 126 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they deployed 5,276 kamikaze drones and carried out 4,697 shelling attacks on Ukraine's Defense Forces positions and settlements, over one hundred of them with multiple launch rocket systems.

The Russians conducted airstrikes, in particular, in and around Mykolaivka and Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region; Velykomykhailivka and Radisne in Dnipropetrovsk region; and Solodke, Zaliznychne, Sofiivka, and Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia region.

Missile and artillery units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck two clusters of Russian manpower.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, 11 combat clashes were recorded. The enemy launched 11 airstrikes, dropped a total of 23 guided bombs, and carried out 169 attacks, including nine with multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, there were 19 combat engagements near Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Synelnykove, and Tykhe, as well as toward the settlements of Dvorichanske and Kolodiazne.

In the Kupiansk sector, six attacks by Russian forces were recorded. Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled assault attempts toward Petropavlivka and Pishchane.

Ukraine's SOFRussian S-400 'Triumf' launcher, ammunition depot in Crimea

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked three times, attempting to advance near Zarichne, Derylove, and toward Korovyn Yar.

In the Sloviansk sector, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian forces positions 15 times near Yampil, Serebrianka, Dronivka, Vyimka, and Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled one Russian assault near Zaliznianske.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the Russian invaders carried out nine attacks near Yablunivka and Shcherbynivka, as well as toward Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped 73 Russian attacks near Volodymyrivka, Fedorivka, Nykanorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zelene, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Kotliarivka, Orikhove, and Filiia.

In the Oleksandrohrad sector, Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled 18 assault attempts near Zelenyi Hai, Orestopil, Sosnivka, Vorone, Novomykolaivka, Pryvillia, and Krasnohirske.

Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad: logistics for Ukrainian forces complicated, but AFU prevent enemy from gaining foothold in surrounding areas

In the Huliaipole sector, 10 combat engagements took place near Uspenivka and Novouspenivske.

In the Orikhiv sector, there were two clashes, including an enemy attempt to advance near Plavni.

In the Prydniprovske sector, Ukrainian units repelled one enemy attack.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of Russian offensive groupings being formed were detected.

As Ukrinform reported, the total combat losses of Russian forces in the war against Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to November 9, 2025 amount to approximately 1,151,070 personnel, including 970 over the past day.

Photo: AFU General Staff