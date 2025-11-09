Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
One Dead, Dozens Missing After Migrant Boat Capsized Off Malaysian-Thai Border


2025-11-09 03:05:24
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) One person has died and dozens are missing after a migrant boat capsized off the Malaysian-Thai border.
Malaysian authorities reported that six people were rescued, while one person was killed and several others remain missing after a boat that was carrying around 100 illegal migrants capsized in Malaysian-Thai waters.
In 2022, two people died and six others went missing when a boat carrying 27 illegal migrants sank in the waters of the Ramunia Strait in southern Malaysia.

Gulf Times

