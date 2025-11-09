403
US Government Shutdown Enters 40Th Day As Senate Talks Stall
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The United States entered the 40th day of its federal government shutdown on Sunday, as negotiations in the Senate once again ended without an agreement to restore funding and reopen government agencies.
A rare weekend session at the Capitol concluded without progress, despite repeated discussions led by Senate Majority Leader John Thune. The impasse persists amid sharp divisions between Republicans and Democrats over spending priorities and policy demands tied to the funding legislation.
US media reported that a small bipartisan group of senators has continued informal discussions aimed at shaping a funding framework. The proposal under consideration reportedly includes a short-term funding measure combined with longer-term appropriations for key departments. However, the talks have yet to produce a final compromise.
The Senate is expected to reconvene later today, with congressional leaders expressing determination to continue negotiations until federal operations are restored.
The prolonged shutdown has disrupted federal services across the country, affecting hundreds of thousands of government employees and limiting operations such as food assistance programs, airport transportation services, and national park facilities.
As the stalemate continues, the White House has reiterated proposals to reallocate certain healthcare funds directly to eligible citizens, positioning the plan as a means to provide individuals greater flexibility in selecting coverage and accessing benefits.
