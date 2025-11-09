403
Kuwait, Saudi Arabia Sign Agreement On Facilitations For Kuwaiti Pilgrims
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Nov 9 (KUNA) -- Acting Undersecretary of the Kuwait Ministry of Islamic Affairs Dr. Suleiman Al-Suweilem and Saudi Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Abdulfattah Mashat signed an agreement on organizing the affairs of Kuwaiti pilgrims for the 1447 Hijri Hajj season.
In a statement to KUNA on Sunday, Dr. Al-Suweilem said the agreement involves determining the number of Kuwaiti pilgrims allowed in the season, arranging to receive the pilgrims upon arrival in Saudi Arabia, facilitations and health requirements.
The Ministry is taking part in the fifth edition of the Hajj Conference and Exhibition, set to kick off later today in Saudi and held until November 12. (end)
