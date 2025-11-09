'Qatar's Approach To Social Development Centred On Human-Focused Vision'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Permanent Mission of Qatar to the United Nations in New York hosted a high-level dinner discussion for women leaders participating in the Second World Summit for Social Development, on women's leadership and digital innovation for sustainable development.

The event was held at the Museum of Islamic Art in Doha in honour of President of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly H E Annalena Baerbock, and Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations H E Amina Mohammed.

The dinner was attended by Minister of Social Development and Family H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi; Minister of State for International Cooperation H E Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad; Executive Director of UN Women H E Sima Bahous; as well as a number of heads of delegations and women leaders participating in the Summit.

In her remarks, Al Misnad affirmed Qatar's steadfast commitment to strengthening multilateral cooperation aimed at closing the digital divide and ensuring that the benefits of innovation are accessible to all.

She stressed the importance of making technology serve humanity and measuring its success by how it benefits the most vulnerable groups, such as children, women, and persons with disabilities, particularly in conflict-affected areas. Al Misnad also called on women leaders to work toward implementing and designing policies that contribute to building an inclusive digital future for all. Al Nuaimi said Qatar's approach to social development is centred on a human-focused vision that integrates innovation into policy design and data-driven decision-making. She noted that technology, when guided by ethical and inclusive values, can serve as a powerful tool to enhance human well-being.

Permanent Representative of Qatar to the United Nations H E Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani, who moderated the discussion during the dinner, emphasised that the event provided an opportunity to celebrate women's leadership and its role in shaping a more inclusive digital future.

It also served as a platform for reflecting on how innovation can support the implementation of the Doha Political Declaration on Social Development and advance the broader goals of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The President of the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly highlighted the United Nations' continued commitment to supporting women's leadership and ensuring that digital transformation becomes a driving force for inclusion, equality, and sustainable development for all.

She added that strengthening women's leadership in the digital sphere enhances the effectiveness of development solutions in addressing global challenges.

Deputy Secretary-General of the UN United Amina Mohammed commended Qatar's role in advancing sustainable social development and promoting international cooperation toward a more just and inclusive future.

She also praised Qatar's initiatives to empower women and foster innovation as a means to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

Similarly, Executive Director of UN Women H E Sima Bahous praised the Second World Summit for Social Development for providing a platform to reflect on how to place women at the heart of policies and strategies that leverage digital innovation, particularly artificial intelligence, to promote inclusive and sustainable development and help shape a fairer and more equitable future, in line with the goals set forth in the Doha Political Declaration on Social Development.