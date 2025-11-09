QNL Hosts 'Equity For All' Campaign To Promote Inclusivity

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar National Library (QNL) hosted the 'Equity for All' campaign to raise awareness about inclusivity and the challenges faced by people with disabilities. The event featured Ahmed Al Shahrani, a Guinness World Record holder for the fastest wheelchair crossing of Qatar.

Al Shahrani's inspiring achievement served as a powerful reminder of the resilience of individuals with disabilities and the importance of removing both physical and societal barriers to ensure equal opportunities for all.

The campaign emphasised the importance of building an inclusive society during a thought-provoking discussion, followed by an accessibility fair designed to engage and empower participants, encouraging them to contribute fully to society.

“We are proud to support this initiative, which not only sheds light on the experiences of people with disabilities but also champions the values of equity, accessibility, and inclusivity,” said Hanan Zaidan‏, Information Services Librarian at Qatar National Library.“These principles are essential to the growth of a thriving society and align with our mission to promote lifelong learning and personal development.”

The event provided QNL with an opportunity to reaffirm its commitment to creating a space where every individual, regardless of background or ability, feels valued, respected, and empowered to contribute to society.