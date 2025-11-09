QU Participates In Second World Summit For Social Development

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar University (QU) participated in the Second World Summit for Social Development 2025, hosted by the State of Qatar in collaboration with the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA).

QU's participation came as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen its role as a leading national institution dedicated to preparing qualified graduates capable of driving social development through student-centred education, applied research, and active community engagement.

Through its booth at the Solutions Square exhibition, the university showcased a selection of student projects from the College of Arts and Sciences and the College of Education. These projects demonstrated QU's commitment to addressing social issues and promoting innovation and social responsibility among its students.

The university emphasised that presenting student projects at this international event provided a valuable opportunity to highlight their creativity before a global audience, reinforcing QU's image as a centre of knowledge and innovation serving both Qatari and international communities.

The showcased projects featured innovative solutions and practical initiatives addressing key topics, such as community engagement, social care, and educational initiatives, reflecting QU's vital role as a national academic institution contributing effectively to sustainable development.