Delegates Hail Qatar's Role In Advancing Global Social Development Agenda

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Second World Summit for Social Development closed on a note of high praise for Qatar's remarkable organization and unwavering dedication to global progress.

Delegates described the summit, recently hosted at the Qatar National Convention Centre, as a defining moment for unity, culminating in a political declaration that strengthens international commitment to peace and sustainable development.

The summit saw the unanimous adoption of a landmark political declaration reaffirming global commitments to sustainable development, social justice, and peacebuilding.

Lauren Graham, Vice President for Special Projects at the International Consortium for Social Development, described the summit as a“landmark event” that set the tone for renewed global cooperation.“The adoption of the political declaration by consensus was very exciting. I think it marks a stand for development and against some of the conservatism that has undermined our progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals,” she said. Graham emphasized that the summit puts the world“back on track” toward achieving the SDGs, especially amid growing geopolitical and economic challenges.

Echoing this sentiment was Professor Manohar Pawar of Charles Sturt University in Australia, who stressed the enduring relevance of social development priorities first outlined in 1995:“Even after 30 years, issues such as poverty alleviation, full employment, decent work, and social integration remain crucial. That is why this conference is so significant.”

Professor Pawar noted Qatar's growing prominence on the global stage, particularly in diplomacy and international cooperation:“Qatar has become an important mediator in peacebuilding, conflict resolution, and providing platforms not only for social development but across governmental and non-governmental domains, including business and sports.”

He commended the country's generosity and leadership in bringing the world together, adding,“Qatar is showing how much they value unity, progress, and shared humanity.”

One of the participating delegations came from Timor-Leste, led by senior advisor Rui Pacheco.“Qatar has submitted itself to organize a very beautiful event,” he said.“This summit is a big opportunity for us. We're here to learn from developed countries and also contribute. The world needs a new phase of development, especially in social policy and structural reforms, and this summit helps us build momentum for that.”

Another enthusiastic participant was Norman Mulela from Botswana, representing the Employers' Federation. He highlighted the summit's inclusive nature, bringing together governments, private sectors, trade unions, and civil society.“This is an important event in that it brings together all partners to discuss social development globally and locally,” he said. Mulela participated in a fireside chat focusing on“tripartism”, the cooperation between government, employers, and trade unions in shaping policy.

Mulela also expressed gratitude for Qatar's role in shaping the summit's impact.“Qatar has done a good job in making sure that the event is moving smoothly. Thank you to Qatar for the hospitality and arrangement of this important dialogue.”