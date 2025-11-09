403
Egypt Unveils Breakthrough Gas Discovery in Western Desert
(MENAFN) Egypt has struck natural gas in its Western Desert, marking a critical step toward energy independence as the nation battles to reverse years of declining production.
The Ministry of Petroleum disclosed Saturday that the breakthrough discovery in the Badr-15 region will yield 16 million cubic feet of gas daily alongside 750 barrels of condensate, according to an official statement.
The newly tapped field is projected to inject approximately 15 billion cubic feet of gas into Egypt's national reserves, officials confirmed.
Authorities emphasized the find represents tangible results from investment incentive measures designed to "gradually increase production and reduce imports," the ministry stated.
Egyptian Petroleum Minister Karim Badawi revealed Friday to the country's official news agency ambitious targets to elevate gas output to between 6.4 and 6.6 billion cubic feet daily within five years, fueled by substantial capital commitments from international energy firms.
Badawi outlined that 2026 will see 14 exploratory wells drilled across Mediterranean waters, targeting reserves estimated at roughly 12 trillion cubic feet of gas, according to the same source.
The minister acknowledged that "domestic production of gas and petroleum had declined since 2021 due to reduced investment, but efforts to improve the investment climate have halted the decline and restored growth."
The discovery comes as Egypt races to stabilize its energy sector amid regional supply pressures and mounting domestic demand.
The discovery comes as Egypt races to stabilize its energy sector amid regional supply pressures and mounting domestic demand.
