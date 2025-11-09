403
Drone Unleashes Red Paint Payload on Russian Compound in Stockholm
(MENAFN) An unmanned aerial vehicle infiltrated Russian diplomatic grounds in Stockholm, unleashing red paint across the trade mission's courtyard in the latest strike against Moscow's installations in Sweden.
Russia's embassy in Sweden released photographic evidence displaying crimson paint splattered across pavement within the compound's secure perimeter. Authorities reported a similar aerial assault occurred early Saturday, according to a statement posted on Telegram.
The mission has endured over 20 drone-based vandalism attacks since May 2024, targeting both the embassy and trade facilities throughout the Swedish capital, the statement detailed.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova disclosed in September that Moscow had "repeatedly asked the Swedish authorities to properly protect the Russian missions." However, "despite assurances that necessary measures would be taken, the drone incursions continue," she noted.
Zakharova warned that "such provocations pose a threat not only to the diplomatic mission, but also to the city's residents. Apparently, after Sweden joined NATO [in March 2024], it lost control over its internal and external security."
Russian diplomatic properties worldwide have faced escalating vandalism and hostile actions following the Ukraine conflict's intensification in 2022.
Authorities detained a woman last month after she menaced a police officer protecting the Russian Embassy in Berlin with a blade.
In February, French courts sentenced two pro-Ukraine activists to eight months house arrest for hurling three improvised explosive devices containing liquid nitrogen at the Russian Consulate in Marseilles. Moscow denounced the penalty as excessively mild for an "attempt to commit a terrorist act."
