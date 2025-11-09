403
Trump Signals Possibility of Future Meeting with Putin
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump indicated on Friday that a meeting with Vladimir Putin remains a possibility, noting that he is still interested in holding a summit with the Russian leader in Budapest.
Last month, Trump announced a proposed meeting with Putin in the Hungarian capital but subsequently canceled it, explaining that he did not “feel” it could resolve the Ukraine conflict.
Following the announcement, both the Kremlin and the White House emphasized that the discussions had been postponed rather than canceled.
“There’s always a chance, a very good chance,” Trump told reporters when asked about the potential meeting on Friday, ahead of discussions with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the White House.
The president avoided specifying whether a summit with Putin could occur before the end of the year but reiterated his interest in meeting the Russian leader in Budapest when the timing is suitable. “If we have it, I’d like to do it in Budapest,” he stated.
When questioned about the primary hurdle to holding talks with Putin, Trump said that both Russia and Ukraine are not yet ready to pursue peace.
“The basic dispute is [that] they just don’t want to stop yet,” he told reporters, adding that the conflict has been taking a “big toll on both countries.”
Moscow has consistently maintained that it is willing to engage in peace negotiations, provided the realities on the ground are considered and the underlying causes of the conflict are addressed.
Russia has dismissed Western demands for a ceasefire along the current frontline, arguing that a lasting resolution is necessary rather than a temporary halt to hostilities.
