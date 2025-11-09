BSF's Marathon Witnesses Huge Turnout, First Major Event In Jammu After Op Sindoor

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Nov 9 (IANS) The Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF), Daljit Singh Chawdhary, on Sunday flagged off the Jammu marathon.

Organised by the BSF Jammu frontier to commemorate the 60th Raising Day of the paramilitary organisation, the marathon is the first major public event in the Jammu division after Operation Sindoor.

The event is meant to promote physical fitness and a drug-free lifestyle among youth, and witnessed enthusiastic participation from civilians, security personnel and students.

Over 6,000 people from across the country had registered for the marathon covering 42-km, 21-km and 10-km race categories, besides the 5-km run for fun.

Some foreigners also took part in the marathon. Many runners were seen holding national flags and chanting slogans in praise of the country and the BSF.

“This is the first time that BSF is organising a marathon in Jammu to promote physical fitness and a drug-free India. When we become fitness-conscious, it naturally has a positive impact on our nation. The Prime Minister's Fit India initiative will truly be fulfilled when every citizen adopts a healthy lifestyle,” the DG BSF told reporters.

Highlighting the BSF's role in Operation Sindoor, DG Chawdhary said the operation was widely hailed and had strengthened public trust in the force.

“Many young people are joining the BSF, and this successful marathon is a small, yet meaningful example of how the force remains connected with the public in its mission to make the nation drug-free,” he said.

The BSF chief said the growing interest in joining the force reflects the increasing faith citizens have in the force.“We will continue to safeguard the country with even greater dedication and zeal.”

Thanking the people for joining the marathon, the DG said the participants had come from far-off places. He also lauded the cooperation of the Jammu and Kashmir government and local administration.

Several runners from Kenya also joined the marathon and lauded the BSF for providing them with an opportunity to visit the place.

Bollywood star Suniel Shetty is promoting and participating in the Jammu marathon. In his message earlier, he appealed to people to join the marathon with their hearts and with the objective of improving physical fitness and exhibiting solidarity.

Suniel Shetty said the country is proud of the BSF not only for guarding the border, but also for uniting people.