Istanbul Issues Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu, Senior Israeli Official
(MENAFN) The Istanbul Prosecutor’s Office has issued arrest warrants targeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu along with 36 other high-ranking officials, citing alleged genocide and “crimes against humanity” in the Gaza Strip, as reported by Turkish media.
The warrants follow Israel’s military operations, which began in response to the Hamas-led attack on October 7, 2023, that claimed approximately 1,200 lives. Subsequent Israeli strikes and ground offensives have reportedly resulted in over 68,000 Palestinian deaths, according to health authorities in Gaza.
Released on Friday by Istanbul’s Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, the warrants accuse Israeli leaders of orchestrating a “systematic” campaign of violence against civilians.
Among the incidents cited were the bombing of the Turkish Palestinian Friendship Hospital and deliberate interference with humanitarian aid in Gaza.
Alongside Netanyahu, the list of those targeted includes Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, and Navy Commander David Saar Salama.
The official statement emphasized, “In light of the evidence obtained, it has been determined that Israeli state officials bear criminal responsibility for the systematic acts of ‘crimes against humanity’ and ‘genocide’ committed in Gaza,” adding that “the suspects could not be apprehended as they are not currently in Türkiye.”
The announcement has drawn strong criticism from West Jerusalem, which dismissed the move as politically driven and legally unfounded. “Israel firmly rejects, with contempt, the latest PR stunt by the tyrant [President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan,” stated Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar on X.
