403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Hungary Calls Itself “Modern Christian Government”
(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban described Hungary as the only EU nation led by a “modern Christian government” during a meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House on Friday.
Orban, widely recognized for his strong opposition to various EU policies—including those concerning the Ukraine crisis and migration—has previously criticized Brussels for transforming the European Union into what he considers a symbol of fragility and disorder.
“We are a special island of difference in a liberal ocean in Europe,” Orban told reporters, emphasizing that his administration implements strategies “different from what the others are doing even at the philosophical level, and at the level of practice as well.”
He further asserted, “We are the only government in Europe that considers itself a modern Christian government.”
The Prime Minister also highlighted Hungary’s unique stance on the Ukraine conflict, noting that it is the only EU state to have consistently supported Trump’s initiatives for peace.
He reiterated Budapest’s willingness to host a potential summit between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“The only pro-peace government is the United States government and the small Hungary in Europe,” Orban said.
He criticized the idea that the West is acting in a unified manner on the conflict, attributing ongoing hostilities to Brussels’ aggressive approach and the mistaken assumption that Kiev could achieve a military victory.
Unlike most EU members, Hungary has persistently opposed confrontational measures against Russia, advocating instead for a diplomatic resolution.
The country has refrained from sending weapons to Kiev and opposed Ukraine’s EU membership bid, warning that including Ukraine in the bloc could trigger further warfare.
Orban, widely recognized for his strong opposition to various EU policies—including those concerning the Ukraine crisis and migration—has previously criticized Brussels for transforming the European Union into what he considers a symbol of fragility and disorder.
“We are a special island of difference in a liberal ocean in Europe,” Orban told reporters, emphasizing that his administration implements strategies “different from what the others are doing even at the philosophical level, and at the level of practice as well.”
He further asserted, “We are the only government in Europe that considers itself a modern Christian government.”
The Prime Minister also highlighted Hungary’s unique stance on the Ukraine conflict, noting that it is the only EU state to have consistently supported Trump’s initiatives for peace.
He reiterated Budapest’s willingness to host a potential summit between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“The only pro-peace government is the United States government and the small Hungary in Europe,” Orban said.
He criticized the idea that the West is acting in a unified manner on the conflict, attributing ongoing hostilities to Brussels’ aggressive approach and the mistaken assumption that Kiev could achieve a military victory.
Unlike most EU members, Hungary has persistently opposed confrontational measures against Russia, advocating instead for a diplomatic resolution.
The country has refrained from sending weapons to Kiev and opposed Ukraine’s EU membership bid, warning that including Ukraine in the bloc could trigger further warfare.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment