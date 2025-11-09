403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Inc.5 drops the “Nykaaland Style Capsule”, where ‘Comfort Meets Couture’
(MENAFN- The Mavericks) New Delhi, 8th November 2025: Following its stylish debut at Nykaaland 2025, homegrown footwear brand, Inc.5 Shoes unveils the “Nykaaland Style Capsule”, a curated collection of event highlights capturing how the brand brought “Comfort to Couture” to India’s biggest beauty and fashion festival, celebrating individuality, confidence, and everyday luxury, connecting deeply with Gen Z and millennial audiences.
The capsule features high-resolution visuals, short clips, and creator moments from the occasion, showcasing Inc.5’s signature blend of elevated design and effortless comfort. Each image reflects the brand’s modern philosophy, fashion that feels as good as it looks.
Find the complete Nykaaland Style Capsule below and experience how Inc.5 turned comfort into the season’s boldest statement.
The capsule features high-resolution visuals, short clips, and creator moments from the occasion, showcasing Inc.5’s signature blend of elevated design and effortless comfort. Each image reflects the brand’s modern philosophy, fashion that feels as good as it looks.
Find the complete Nykaaland Style Capsule below and experience how Inc.5 turned comfort into the season’s boldest statement.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment