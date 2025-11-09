Readybid Expands Global Partnerships To Enhance Hotel Procurement Efficiency Across 120 Markets

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 8, 2025 5:06 am - The company's enhanced integration capabilities support advanced analytics, supplier performance dashboards, and real-time hotel bidding updates.

San Diego, CA - 8 November 2025:

ReadyBid, a global leader in hotel RFP solutions and corporate travel management technology, has announced the expansion of its strategic partnerships with travel management companies (TMCs), hospitality suppliers, and enterprise buyers across more than 120 global markets. This growth milestone marks a major step forward in ReadyBid's mission to modernize hotel procurement and simplify hotel sourcing worldwide.

Building a Connected Travel Procurement Ecosystem

Through its expanding partner network, ReadyBid integrates directly with major business travel management systems, enabling seamless data exchange and real-time visibility for travel buyers and suppliers. This integration enhances decision-making for corporations that bid on hotels and manage complex sourcing cycles across multiple regions.

“Expanding our partnerships means delivering even greater value to our clients,” said Joseph Friedmann, President & CEO of ReadyBid.“ReadyBid's unified ecosystem connects buyers, hotels, and travel agencies through automation, transparency, and shared data intelligence.”

Simplifying Hotel Sourcing with Data and Automation

ReadyBid's advanced hotel sourcing tool helps procurement teams automate thousands of RFPs simultaneously. By leveraging standardized hotel RFP templates, the platform ensures accuracy, compliance, and consistency across all sourcing events.

The expanded global footprint allows ReadyBid users to access localized supplier data, benchmark rates across international markets, and negotiate smarter deals - all while maintaining global governance.

Driving Smarter Corporate Travel Decisions

The company's enhanced integration capabilities support advanced analytics, supplier performance dashboards, and real-time hotel bidding updates. These features empower travel managers to identify top-performing hotels, evaluate sustainability metrics, and optimize spend through centralized rate management.

“ReadyBid continues to evolve into a complete sourcing ecosystem,” Friedmann added.“Our partnerships create a bridge between data-driven procurement and stronger supplier collaboration.”

About ReadyBid

ReadyBid is a San Diego - based provider of hotel RFP and hotel sourcing technology for corporations, TMCs, and suppliers. Its automation-driven solutions streamline sourcing, contract management, and analytics for global business travel management programs.

