Mera Bathroom Introduces GROHE's New Grohtherm Aqua Tiles Collection In Faridabad

Mera Bathroom Pvt. Ltd., a leader in premium bathroom solutions, launches GROHE's new Grohtherm Aqua Tiles at its Faridabad showroom. The collection redefines showering with precision control, elegant design, and German engineering excellence.

Faridabad, India – 08 November 2025

Mera Bathroom Pvt. Ltd., one of North India's leading premium bathroom solution providers, proudly announces the launch of GROHE's latest innovation - the Grohtherm Aqua Tiles, a groundbreaking collection that redefines the modern showering experience. With this introduction, Mera Bathroom Pvt. Ltd. continues its mission to bring the world's most advanced and elegant bathroom products to discerning Indian consumers.

Elevating Shower Design and Comfort

The newly introduced GROHE Grohtherm Aqua Tiles represent the next level of showering precision and personalization. Designed for those who demand more than functionality, the collection merges minimalist design, advanced thermostatic technology, and intuitive control. Each control module in the Aqua Tile system ensures effortless temperature accuracy and seamless water distribution, transforming ordinary spaces into spa-like environments.

Speaking on the occasion, a senior spokesperson from Mera Bathroom Pvt. Ltd. stated,

“Our customers expect innovation and elegance in every detail. The Grohtherm Aqua Tiles perfectly embody these values - combining German engineering, luxury aesthetics, and intelligent control to offer a new benchmark in showering comfort.”

Strengthening a Legacy of Premium Partnerships

For over 22 years, Mera Bathroom Pvt. Ltd. has been synonymous with quality, design, and innovation in bathroom solutions. As an authorized dealer for Hansgrohe, Grohe, Duravit, Villeroy & Boch, Vitra, and STIEBEL ELTRON, the company has established itself as a trusted name in the Indian luxury sanitaryware market.

The introduction of Grohtherm Aqua Tiles further strengthens Mera Bathroom's commitment to providing global-class solutions to architects, interior designers, and homeowners who seek refined functionality and timeless style.

Innovation That Inspires

The Grohtherm Aqua system is designed to deliver a fully customizable showering experience. With its modular wall-mounted controls and slim, architectural design, it allows users to manage water flow, outlets, and temperature with precision - all while maintaining a sleek aesthetic that complements contemporary interiors.

The system's intuitive push-button operation ensures safety and comfort, while its durable brass construction and premium finishes reflect GROHE's dedication to long-lasting performance and style.

By incorporating this new product range, Mera Bathroom Pvt. Ltd. reinforces its vision of introducing next-generation technologies that make bathrooms not only functional but emotionally enriching spaces.

Commitment to Customer Experience

From concept to completion, Mera Bathroom Pvt. Ltd. offers end-to-end consultation, ensuring that every customer enjoys a smooth and personalized experience. The Faridabad showroom showcases a curated selection of luxury bathroom fittings and wellness solutions - where visitors can experience the Grohtherm Aqua Tiles firsthand and understand their technological excellence.

“We don't just sell products; we curate experiences,” added the spokesperson.“Our partnership with GROHE continues to deliver innovations that bring comfort, sustainability, and intelligent design to Indian homes.”

About Mera Bathroom Pvt. Ltd.

Founded over two decades ago, Mera Bathroom Pvt. Ltd. has evolved into a premium destination for high-end bathroom products and fittings. With a strong focus on design innovation and customer satisfaction, the company represents globally renowned brands, including Hansgrohe, Grohe, Duravit, Villeroy & Boch, STIEBEL ELTRON, and Vitra.

The company's expert team works closely with architects, builders, and homeowners to provide integrated solutions that enhance modern living. Each product showcased under the Mera Bathroom umbrella reflects precision craftsmanship and enduring quality.

Visit the Faridabad Showroom

Mera Bathroom Pvt. Ltd. invites customers, design professionals, and trade partners to visit its flagship showroom in Faridabad to experience the elegance of GROHE's latest innovations.