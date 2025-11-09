Stockants - India's Marketplace For SEBI Experts' Price Estimates And Co

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 8, 2025 8:55 am - StockAnts, India's leading marketplace connecting investors with SEBI-registered research analysts- an advanced subscription-based product that gives users real-time access to price estimates, verified expert insights, and one-click trade execution.

StockAnts, India's leading marketplace connecting investors with SEBI-registered research analysts- an advanced subscription-based product that gives users real-time access to price estimates, verified expert insights, and one-click trade execution.

StockAnts, India's leading marketplace connecting investors with SEBI-registered research analysts- an advanced subscription-based product that gives users real-time access to price estimates, verified expert insights, and one-click trade execution.

With StockAnts Premium, investors can now track expert price estimates in real time, discover new investment ideas, and trade confidently - all within a transparent, compliance-first ecosystem. The platform aggregates research and recommendations from multiple SEBI-registered analysts across equities, ETFs, indices, and options, helping investors evaluate opportunities backed by proven expertise.

"StockAnts Premium was created to make professional-grade research accessible to every investor," said Pallavi Bid, Founder of StockAnts. "Instead of scattered tips and opinions, users now have a single, structured marketplace where they can trust SEBI-verified experts, compare performance, and invest with confidence."

Key Highlights of StockAnts Premium:

Track Real-Time Price Estimates from SEBI-registered research analysts.

Trust Verified Experts with transparent performance records.

Discover and Validate Ideas with aggregated market sentiment and categorized recommendations.

One-Click Access to a bundle of SEBI experts' calls across equity, ETF, indices, and options.

Single Subscription covering daily insights from 15+ SEBI experts.

Trade Confidently using integrated broker credentials on StockAnts.

Evaluate True Potential of trades with built-in trading cost estimation.

Post-Trade Support via personalized watchlists and live notifications.

Ready-to-Use Data tailored for beginners and active traders alike with categorised trends.

"With StockAnts Premium, we're bridging expertise and execution," added Pallavi. Bid, Founder of StockAnts. "It's not just about tracking estimates - it's about empowering investors to act on credible insights with complete confidence."

About StockAnts

Founded in 2019, StockAnts is India's first marketplace for stock price estimates, connecting SEBI-registered research analysts with investors. The platform aggregates verified research data, tracks expert's performance, and supports real-time trade execution through integrated broker partnerships - enabling investors to make informed, transparent, and confident investment decisions.