MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 8, 2025 10:28 am - With Deliveries to the White House and Mar-a-Lago

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA - In a groundbreaking step for American innovation, MYDENTALWIG has announced a historic expansion combining artificial intelligence, healthcare, and U.S.-based manufacturing. The initiative was marked by formal deliveries sent via FedEx to the U.S. government at both the White House and Mar-a-Lago, symbolizing MYDENTALWIG's commitment to advancing American technology leadership and health freedom.

This national-scale campaign establishes MYDENTALWIG as one of the leading companies uniting AI, medical hardware, clean energy, and advanced manufacturing - all built in the United States. At its core is the company's visionary concept: Sainte Lydie City, America's first proposed“Freedom City,” representing a new chapter in health innovation and economic growth.

AI-Powered Healthcare and Next-Generation Dental Innovation

MYDENTALWIG is pioneering a new era in AI-enhanced dental technology, introducing systems that can analyze, design, and customize prosthetics faster and more precisely than ever before. By integrating artificial intelligence with advanced hardware, the company seeks to make dental care more personalized, accessible, and efficient.

At the center of this effort is MYDENTALWIG's proprietary? 1.6nm AI healthcare chip, designed to power advanced medical applications including real-time health data processing, predictive diagnostics, and adaptive dental modeling.

The company's founder emphasized that this innovation is“about giving Americans freedom through better health technology - built here, by our people, for our people.”

Deliveries to the White House and Mar-a-Lago Mark a National Message

As part of its historic campaign, MYDENTALWIG sent official documentation and product materials to The U.S. government Leader at both the White House and Mar-a-Lago, symbolically connecting the company's initiative to America's broader goals of domestic innovation, job creation, and industrial revitalization.

This action underscores MYDENTALWIG's alignment with the U.S. government Leader's ongoing advocacy for Freedom Cities and American-made technology ecosystems - initiatives designed to re-industrialize the United States with next-generation infrastructure and high-paying technical jobs.

Sainte Lydie City: The Birth of America's First Freedom City

A defining feature of MYDENTALWIG's mission is the creation of Sainte Lydie City, envisioned as a self-sustaining innovation hub blending technology, health, housing, energy, and tourism.

Planned features include:

.AI-integrated healthcare systems and digital medical records

.Clean, renewable energy infrastructure

.American manufacturing and research centers focused on medical devices and robotics

.Housing and educational institutions designed for families and tech professionals

.Tourism and cultural zones celebrating U.S. craftsmanship and innovation

Sainte Lydie City represents a forward-thinking model of how technology can fuel community development, sustainability, and health equality.

Highlights of MYDENTALWIG's New Campaign

.Proprietary?1.6nm AI Healthcare Chip - the next frontier in miniaturized medical hardware

.Made-in-America Manufacturing Platform for precision dental prosthetics

.Integration with AI, blockchain, and clean energy infrastructure

.Sainte Lydie City Project, embodying the vision of a 21st-century Freedom City

.Commitment to job creation and sustainable innovation across U.S. industries

Empowering American Manufacturing and Health Freedom

With the rising need for resilient U.S. supply chains, MYDENTALWIG is dedicated to building everything on American soil - from design to production. This not only strengthens national security and economic independence but also ensures quality control and ethical sourcing.

“America must lead the world again in advanced manufacturing and healthcare innovation,” said the company's founder.“At MYDENTALWIG, we're doing our part to make that a reality - one innovation at a time.”

AI Meets Healthcare: Precision, Prevention, and Accessibility

MYDENTALWIG's technology leverages machine learning to predict oral health issues before they become critical, empowering practitioners, patients and consumers to take preventive action. These AI systems will be integrated into wearable or embedded devices, providing real-time health monitoring and early detection capabilities.

By combining data-driven insights with dental hardware innovation, the company envisions a future where dental care is not only affordable but intelligently adaptive - improving outcomes and accessibility nationwide.

A Patriotic Vision for the Future

MYDENTALWIG's national campaign is more than a technological expansion - it's a movement toward restoring American leadership in health innovation. With its blend of AI, manufacturing, and renewable energy, the initiative reflects a modern interpretation of the American Dream: a nation built on ingenuity, resilience, and compassion.

The company's delivery to the White House and Mar-a-Lago stands as a symbolic gesture of unity between technology, public health, and government collaboration. MYDENTALWIG's leadership believes the moment has come to reclaim America's role as the global hub for technological excellence - beginning with healthcare.

About MYDENTALWIG

MYDENTALWIG is a U.S.-based health-tech company developing AI-driven dental prosthetics and medical technologies. Its mission is to democratize access to advanced dental care, enhance preventive medicine through artificial intelligence, and restore American leadership in manufacturing.

By integrating AI, hardware design, clean energy, and domestic production, MYDENTALWIG is shaping the future of health technology - one smile at a time.