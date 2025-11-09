403
Egypt discovers new natural gas field in Western Desert
(MENAFN) Egypt announced on Saturday a new natural gas find in the Western Desert, according to reports.
The Ministry of Petroleum said the discovery was made in the Badr-15 area, with an estimated production capacity of 16 million cubic feet of gas and 750 barrels of condensate per day. The new field is expected to add around 15 billion cubic feet of gas to Egypt’s reserves.
The ministry described the results as part of broader investment incentive measures aimed at gradually increasing domestic production and reducing reliance on imports.
Egyptian Petroleum Minister Karim Badawi noted that the country plans to raise gas production to between 6.4 and 6.6 billion cubic feet per day over the next five years, with major investments from international companies supporting the target.
He also stated that 2026 will see the drilling of 14 exploratory wells in the Mediterranean, aiming for reserves of approximately 12 trillion cubic feet of gas. Badawi added that domestic gas and petroleum production had declined since 2021 due to reduced investment, but reforms to improve the investment climate have reversed the trend and restored growth.
