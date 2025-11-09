Jordan, UNDP Discuss Strengthening Climate Cooperation Under Rome Action Initiative

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 9 (Petra) -- Minister of Environment Ayman Suleiman held a bilateral meeting with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Acting Administrator, Haoliang Xu, on the sidelines of the 30th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP30) in Belém, Brazil.The discussion focused on Jordan's involvement in projects under the "Rome Action" Initiative, a joint effort led by UNDP, the United Arab Emirates, and Italy, designed to accelerate climate action, promote sustainable energy, and foster stability and development across the Mediterranean, the Middle East, and Africa.Suleiman affirmed Jordan's commitment to active participation in the initiative, noting that this collaboration continues the efforts related to the "Climate and Refugees" initiative launched by His Majesty King Abdullah II during COP27.Both sides also reaffirmed their ongoing cooperation in areas related to environmental protection and climate change adaptation.