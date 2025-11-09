Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Footage Dedicated To National Flag Day Posted On President Ilham Aliyev's Social Media (VIDEO)

Footage Dedicated To National Flag Day Posted On President Ilham Aliyev's Social Media (VIDEO)


2025-11-09 02:05:23

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9. Footage dedicated to 9 November - National Flag Day, has been post on the official social media pages of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

Will be updated

MENAFN09112025000187011040ID1110315909



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search