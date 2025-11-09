Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia Lost Another 970 Soldiers In Ukraine In One Day

2025-11-09 02:05:12
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.

The Russian army also lost 11,335 (+5) tanks, 23,545 (+1) armored combat vehicles, 34,340 (+19) artillery systems, 1,538 (+0) MLRS, 1,239 (+0) air defense systems, aircraft (428 (+0)), helicopters (347 (+0)), tactical-level UAVs (79,368 (+440)), cruise missiles (3,926 (+8)), ships/boats - 28 (+0), submarines - 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers - 66,880 (+85), special equipment - 3,993 (+0).

The data is being clarified.

Read also: Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad: logistics for Ukrainian forces complicated, but AFU prevent enemy from gainin

As reported by Ukrinform, as of 22:00 on November 8, there had been 185 combat clashes between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Russian troops since the beginning of the day.

UkrinForm

