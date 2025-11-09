Russia Lost Another 970 Soldiers In Ukraine In One Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.

The Russian army also lost 11,335 (+5) tanks, 23,545 (+1) armored combat vehicles, 34,340 (+19) artillery systems, 1,538 (+0) MLRS, 1,239 (+0) air defense systems, aircraft (428 (+0)), helicopters (347 (+0)), tactical-level UAVs (79,368 (+440)), cruise missiles (3,926 (+8)), ships/boats - 28 (+0), submarines - 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers - 66,880 (+85), special equipment - 3,993 (+0).

The data is being clarified.

and Myrnohrad: logistics for Ukrainian forces complicated, but AFU prevent enemy from gainin

As reported by Ukrinform, as of 22:00 on November 8, there had been 185 combat clashes between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Russian troops since the beginning of the day.

Illustrative photo

Ukrinform photos can be purchased here