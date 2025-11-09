Number Of Victims Of Russian Strike On Dnipro Has Risen To 13, With Three Fatalities

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Vladislav Hayvanenko, acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“The number of victims in the city has risen to 13,” Hayvanenko wrote.

On November 9 and 10, the city declared mourning for those killed in the Russian strike.

As reported by Ukrinform, around midnight on November 8, Russian troops struck Dnipro with drones, hitting a high-rise building. Three people were killed, and 12 were reported injured.

On the evening of November 8, search and rescue operations were completed at the site of the Russian strike in Dnipro.

