Kuwait Embassy Participates In Annual Charity Bazaar In New Delhi
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Nov 9 (KUNA) -- The Embassy of the State of Kuwait in New Delhi participated in the 35th annual Charity Bazaar organized by the Delhi Commonwealth Women's Association and the International Women's Club in the Indian capital.
In a statement to KUNA on Sunday, Kuwait's Ambassador to India Meshal Al-Shemali said that the annual participation of Kuwait in the charity bazaar, held with the support of civil society organizations, reflected Kuwait's commitment to noble actions that enhanced social solidarity with the marginalized and address the needs of the less fortunate in society.
Ambassador Al-Shemali, who was the guest of honor at this year's charity bazaar, hailed the Kuwait Ministry of Foreign Affairs for its continuous support of efforts abroad in providing support and contributions for humanitarian and charitable projects.
He also expressed his gratitude to Kuwaiti entities that contributed major donations, including Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways, which offered travel vouchers as prizes in a raffle held during the bazaar.
Several Arab and foreign embassies accredited in the Indian capital, as well as Indian companies, participated in the one-day bazaar, which was held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, showcasing diverse products. (end)
