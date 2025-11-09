403
KISR Official: IOCINDIO Essential For Marine Data Exchange
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) SAMARKAND, Nov 9 (KUNA) -- Dr. Turki Al-Saeed, Coastal and Marine Resources Program Director at Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR), affirmed Sunday Kuwait's support for the newly established Sub-commission for the Central Indian Ocean (IOCINDIO), describing it as a key regional platform to coordinate efforts and enhance marine data exchange.
This came during KISR's participation in the meetings of UNESCO's Natural Sciences Committee and the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC), currently convening in Samarkand, Uzbekistan until November 13, as part of the 43rd UNESCO General Conference, the first to be hosted outside the organization's Paris headquarters in 40 years.
Heading the KISR delegation, Dr. Al-Saeed affirmed that IOCINDIO also helps capacity-building, training programs and ocean literacy in Support of SDG 14 -- Life Below Water.
He displayed KISR's research capabilities, notably the 55-meter research vessel Al-Mustakshif, a multi-disciplinary platform equipped for integrated physical, chemical and biological studies, alongside advanced research infrastructures that back the institute's oceanography programs.
Dr. Al-Saeed called on the IOC and member states to bolster regional scientific cooperation and organize joint research cruises in the Arabian Gulf and marginal areas of the Indian Ocean using Al-Mustakshif, while expanding data sharing, training opportunities and highlighting national contributions within IOC-endorsed research programs.
He expressed Kuwait's appreciation to the session chair Linda Brito and IOC Executive Vidar Helgesen for their outstanding presentations, and praised youth engagement in natural sciences programs, stressing the importance of consolidating their participation to advance understanding of sustainability and environmental protection.
Oceanography is the comprehensive scientific study of seas and oceans, covering their physical, chemical and biological properties. (end)
