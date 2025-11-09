2nd Edition Of Kashmir Marathon 2025 Draws Global Participation

Srinagar- The Department of Tourism, J&K, organised the Second Edition of Kashmir Marathon 2025 on November 2 here.

The department said the event was aimed at promoting wellness, endurance, and sustainability while positioning J&K as a leading sports and adventure tourism destination.

The Marathon witnessed over 3,000 registrations, including 153 on-spot registrations. Out of these, more than 1200 runners participated in the event, representing 27 States/Union Territories and 11 countries.

The Full Marathon (42 km) commenced at 6:15 a.m., followed by the Half Marathon (21 km) at 6:35 a.m. from Polo View Ground, Srinagar.

The event was flagged off by J&K Chief Minister, and the Lieutenant Governor attended the Award Ceremony at Polo Ground and felicitated the winners.

A prize pool of ₹ 3 Crore attracted participation from elite athletes and amateur runners.