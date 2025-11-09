Simarjeet's Triple Blow Puts J&K On Back Foot Against Delhi

New Delhi- Pacer Simarjeet Singh bowled a sharp opening spell to reduce J&K to 31 for 3 after eight home batters contributed just 20 runs in Delhi's below-par 211 on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy Group D match, here Saturday.

Simarjeet moved the ball both ways to first dismiss Shubham Khajuria, who was caught by Ayush Doseja and then removed Qamran Iqbal, who edged one to Sanat Sangwan in the slips.

Nightwatchman Sunil Kumar was bowled by an incoming delivery as Delhi after a forgettable batting effort smelt blood during the final hour of the day at Feroze Shah Kotla Ground.

With the new ball only 13 overs old, Simarjeet and fellow pacer Money Grewal will like to exploit the underlying moisture, which is a regular feature at Kotla during winters.